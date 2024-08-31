Why voter enthusiasm is so critical this election year

On this special Labor Day edition of The Race Weekend, moderator Joe St. George talks with Nebraska Independent Senate candidate Dan Osborn about his bid to capture one of the state’s empty seats. National Correspondent Liz Landers joins the show with a closer look at the threats that election workers are facing this cycle, while Politico Reporter Ian Ward joins the show to discuss the growing rift between anti-abortion advocates and Former President Donald Trump. Scripps News Political Director Andrew Rafferty talks with St. George about the state of the race going into Labor Day, while highlighting why voter enthusiasm is so crucial this year. All this as our partners at Politico joined the show with Congressional Correspondent Stephanie Liebergen and John Kosich of Scripps News Cleveland for our Inside the Race Panel.