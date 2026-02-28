The Danny Moses Show: Could there be another Big Short?

What’s it like to be forever introduced as “Danny Moses from The Big Short”? In this episode, Danny reflects on how being portrayed in the film The Big Short shaped him personally and professionally, and he answers the questions he gets asked constantly: Is there another Big Short? Are we seeing the same warning signs today? And what really happened behind the scenes during the financial crisis?

Danny explains why financial history doesn’t repeat but often rhymes, and why today’s enthusiasm around AI and the rapid growth of private credit deserve careful scrutiny. He shares how living through the Great Financial Crisis gave him what he calls financial PTSD — always looking first at what can go wrong before what can go right.

Then bestselling investigative journalist Bethany McLean, co-author of The Smartest Guys in the Room, joins the show to discuss lessons from Enron, the risks forming in private credit, the widening gap in today’s economy, and the massive uncertainty surrounding AI. Is it the start of a golden age, or something far more destabilizing? The market can’t seem to decide.

Finally, Danny breaks down his Koshi Pick of the Week, examining whether U.S. national debt could reach $50 trillion by 2028 and what would have to happen for that scenario to unfold.