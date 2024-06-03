Watch Now

Actions

Scripps News Reports: Education in America

Voters with varying backgrounds sat down to explain their positions on things like book bans and student loan forgiveness.
Voters with varying backgrounds sat down with Scripps News to share their opinions about the issues relating to education. (Scripps News)
Empty,Defocused,University,Classroom.,Blurred,School,Classroom,Without,Students,With
Posted at 6:16 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 20:16:37-04

Education in the U.S. appears to be increasingly looked at through a political lens.

From banning books to restricting the curriculum, America's classrooms have become a flashpoint during this election year.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have a lot of differences when it comes to education. They differ on things like school vouchers and student loan forgiveness.

Scripps News sat down with voters to understand where they are on the issues. You can hear that conversation by watching this week's Scripps News Reports in the video above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights