Isaac Hayes' son tells Scripps News he doesn't want Trump using dad's music 'for the type of individual he is'

The son of legendary soul singer Isaac Hayes told Scripps News he doesn't want his father's music or legacy associated with former President Donald Trump.

The musician's family plans to sue the Trump campaign for using the music without permission. Hayes wrote Sam & Dave's hit, “Hold On I'm Coming,” which the former president has used at rallies.

“I just don’t want Isaac Hayes and ‘Hold On I’m Coming’ associated with Donald Trump for the type of individual he is,” his son, Isaac Hayes III, said live on Scripps News.

The family says the Trump campaign has played "Hold On I'm Coming" 135 times without asking permission, or paying to license it.

"I’m a brother to seven sisters, and Donald Trump has been found liable of sexual abuse, and he says disgusting things about women,” he said. “The stuff he says about Vice President [Kamala] Harris — I don’t want our family’s music or my dad’s legacy associated with Donald Trump in any way.”

Hayes III was joined by his attorney, James Walker. Walker said the family has tried to pursue legal action for two years and sent a cease-and-desist letter that received no response.

“The first thing they got to do is pull it down — stop using it. The second thing they got to do is pay him for all of the uses," said Walker. "And when you look at a license like this, you’re talking millions of dollars, when you’re talking 134 plus uses."

Speaking on behalf of his dad, Hayes III said "he wouldn’t want [his music] to be used by the former president."

“This isn’t political for me. It’s more about the character of Donald Trump,” he said. “My father had a lot of his rights — his music — stolen, and so ownership is extremely important to me."

Hayes' family got the rights to "Hold On I'm Coming" in 2022.

Other artists have made similar complaints about the Trump campaign unlawfully using their music, including Adele, Celine Dion, John Fogarty, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

