ShopDisney Now Has Deluxe Star Wars Outfits For Galactic Starcruiser Guests

In a few weeks, Star Wars fans will finally get the chance to travel to a galaxy far, far away like never before. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the immersive two-day, two-night adventure coming to Walt Disney World, officially debuts March 1.

Much more than a hotel, the immersive experience gives guest the illusion that they’re setting off on a voyage through the stars aboard a luxurious starcruiser called the Halcyon. Guests board a “launch pod” at the terminal and are virtually blasted off for an action-packed “journey” that will include role play, character interactions, elaborately themed dining and live entertainment, and a visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with a guaranteed ride on the land’s two main attractions: Star War: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Disney

Described by Disney as “part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game,” guests are encouraged to play an active role in the experience, creating their own character and backstory — and dressing the part. That’s right — those embarking on this intergalactic vacation will want to trade their Hawaiian shirts and slides for robes and Jedi tunics because costumes are encouraged.

“When living out your Star Wars adventure aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, we encourage you to dress the part with appropriately themed outfits and creative costumes that add to the fun,” the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser website states.

Cosplay has long been popular within the Star Wars community, with fans creating elaborate costumes for conventions, Star Wars: Celebration and even day trips to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. If you’re not the crafty type, though, Disney has made it easy for guests to look right at home in the world of Star Wars with a new clothing collection that those with a confirmed voyage can order online from ShopDisney.

Disney

The collection includes looks introduced by famous Star Wars characters, like Princess Leia’s iconic white robe and the jacket worn by Senator Bail Organa’s security aide, pieces inspired by roles on the Halcyon — like a captain’s jacket and mechanic’s jumpsuit — and more looks inspired by the Star Wars universe, like casual and formal tunics. To purchase the exclusive merchandise, guests with a Galactic Starcruiser reservation can log into ShopDisney to order.

Here’s a look at the costumes guests traveling to a galaxy far, far away can scoop up now. And, if you’re not quite ready to book your spot on an upcoming voyage, which starts at nearly $5,000 for two guests, we’ve also highlighted a few of the coolest Star Wars pieces available to everyone on ShopDisney.

Princess Leia Dress

There may be no Star Wars fashion more iconic than Princess Leia’s white gown from “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.” It’s available here for $124.99 for adults and $99.99 for kids.

shopDisney

Saber Trainer Tunic

Guests ages 7 and up on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will get their chance to wield a lightsaber and test their skills against a remote training device. They can look the part in this Saber Trainer Tunic, available for $79.99 for adults and $59.99 for kids.

shopDisney

Padmé Amidala Cloak

This dramatic cloak, inspired by the galaxy’s most elegant and famous mother, is perfect for evenings on the ship, which include an Outer Rim Regalia on the first night and a “Taste Around the Galaxy” Dinner on the second night. The adult version is $149.99 and the kids’ version is $79.99.

shopDisney

Formal Tunic

Leave that suit and tie at home — this Formal Tunic, available for $69.99, is how dressing up is done in the Star Wars galaxy.

shopDisney

Black Dress with Hood

If Leia’s white gown is a little too Light Side for you, show off your darker tendencies in an elegant hooded black dress, available for $149.99.

shopDisney

Senator Bail Organa Security Aide Jacket

This $149.99 Security Aide Jacket, inspired by a character linked to Princess Leia’s adoptive father, will have you looking like the sharpest security detail in the galaxy.

shopDisney

Captain’s Jacket for Kids

Guests will rub shoulders with key personnel aboard the Halcyon, like the ship’s Pantoran leader, Captain Keevan. Kids inspired to one day helm their own starcruiser (they’ll get a chance to practice on the Halcyon during Bridge Training) can suit up in a Captain’s Jacket for $79.99.

shopDisney

Mechanic’s Jumpsuit for Kids

Another important character that guests will meet aboard the Halcyon is the ship’s charming Corellian mechanic, Sammie. Kids can dress just like Sammie in this Mechanic’s Jumpsuit for $99.99.

shopDisney

Star Wars Costumes Available to Anyone

If you haven’t booked a voyage on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser but still want to dress the part at home, for Halloween or during a visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World or Disneyland, here are a few pieces that are available for anyone to order now.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Tunic

Channel your inner Jedi in a special Galaxy’s Edge tunic, sold both in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and on ShopDisney for $49.99 for kids. It’s available in black or tan, depending upon which side of the The Force you prefer.

shopDisney

Resistance Vest

This Rey-inspired Resistance Vest is so chic it could easily be taken from costume to everyday wear. Get it for $59.99.

shopDisney

Galaxy’s Edge Robe

Light side or dark, Jedi or Sith, every wielder of the Force needs a good robe. This Galaxy’s Edge Robe is available for kids in black or brown for $99.99.

shopDisney

What do you think of the fashions coming to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser? Let us know!

