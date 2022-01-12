Applebee’s has $5 Smoocho Mucho cocktails in time for Valentine’s Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Applebee’s is continuing its $5 sips promotion by offering up two brand-new generously sized drinks inspired by the season of romance.

The new $5 Smoocho Mucho Sips are made with premium-brand spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass, with one for vodka fans and one for those who prefer rum.

The Tipsy Cupid cocktail is a vodka lemonade made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and shaken with strawberry and lemonade, while the Date Night Daiquiri is a frozen, swirled Strawberry Mango Daiquiri made with Bacardi Superior rum.

You obviously must be 21 or older to order the drinks and keep in mind that even though they’re just $5, they pack quite a punch because of the liquors involved and the sheer size of each.

If tequila is what really speaks to your heart, Chili’s offers a special new $5 margarita every month. While the chain hasn’t announced February’s drink yet, you still have plenty of time to get the January margarita, a Tequila Trifecta ‘Rita that features three premium tequilas: 1800 Reposado, El Jimador Silver and Jose Cuervo Especial Gold.

If you’d rather enjoy a cozy night at home for Valentine’s Day — and who could blame you this year — you can order the Smoocho Mucho Sips to go at participating Applebee’s locations or you may want to consider making some extra special drinks yourself.

Valentine’s Day Cocktail Ideas

These cocktails covered by our sister site, Simplemost, should do the trick, as not only are they all easy to make, but they have fun names like Pucker Up Martini, Love Buzz and Pretty in Pink. You can also try this Valentine’s Day Love Potion cocktail that calls for serving it with a side of bourbon chocolate cherries!

Of course, if you’re making some love-themed drinks, you’ll also need a sugary dessert to cap the evening. Whether you like pie, cookies, brownies or cake, you’re covered.

Check out these cherry pie envelopes, these red velvet sugar cookies, these chocolate-covered strawberry brownies or, for something really indulgent, this red wine chocolate cake.

