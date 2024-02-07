Search underway for missing Marine Corps helicopter in California

A search was launched for a Marine helicopter that was reported missing near San Diego early Wednesday morning.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call from the Marine Corps asking for assistance in the search for the aircraft just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Cal Fire also received a call from the Marine Corps asking for assistance. They responded to the area of the aircraft’s last known location in the Cleveland National Forest, where weather conditions are cold and snowy. They were unable to locate it.

“The U.S. Marine Corps is searching for five U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing," the Marines said in a statement. "The Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Creech Air Force Base to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Feb. 6, 2024, when the aircraft was reported overdue. The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is coordinating search and rescue efforts with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the Civil Air Patrol. The most up-to-date information will be released as it becomes available.”

The sheriff's department also has ground crews helping with the search; the agency also deployed one of its helicopters, but it was unable to reach the area because of the weather conditions.

The search will continue throughout the morning.

This article was originally published by Melissa Mecija for Scripps News San Diego.

