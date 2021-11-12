These Sea Glass Christmas Trees Will Give Your Holidays A Beach-Vacation Vibe

Sea glass is a “reverse gem” made by man and refined by nature, rather than vice versa. The pieces can take decades or centuries to form and can be found in an array of colors, many reminiscent of the ocean. If your decorating style has a dash of island or coastal flair, or you just find the smooth segments captivating, why not incorporate sea glass into your holiday decor? Sea glass Christmas trees are unique decorations with a beautifully beachy vibe.

An artist named Kristin Pimentel creates handmade decorative Christmas trees with sea glass and shells. She offers a variety of sizes and styles on her Etsy store, KP Seashell Designs. The smallest, which measures about one foot tall and seven inches wide, is crafted with at least one pound of man-made sea glass in shades of green, seafoam and turquoise. It starts at $345.

Here, she shows off one of her designs on Facebook.

Visit KPSeashellDesigns on Etsy.

Genuine Sea Glass Christmas Tree

Milana Midler-Bernstein creates one-of-a-kind Christmas trees using genuine sea glass and natural starfish. Her trees range in size from about 7-10 inches in height and are made to order. They can be customized using other colors or in different sizes. Standard trees start at $225.

Check out all the designs on her Etsy store at MsEnchantedStones.

Stained Glass Sea Glass Tree

If Tiffany lamps are more your aesthetic, you might prefer these sea glass Christmas trees made in a stained glass style. Artist Katerina Murphy offers a variety of Christmas designs on her Etsy shop, SeaStainedGlass. Starting at $25, her Christmas trees are stained glass cones made with white sea glass and glass cabochons using a Tiffany stained glass technique.

Shop the SeaStainedGlass Etsy Store.

Colorful Sea Glass Holiday Tree

The holidays are a vibrant time of year, and Christmas trees can be virtually any color. An Etsy store called Miss Heidi’s House sells sea glass trees in an assortment of color combinations. The ones below are 9 inches tall and stand on a five-inch wooden base, but she makes different sizes, both smaller and larger, as well. Each is topped with a starfish. The trees start at $30.

Shop Miss Heidi’s House on Etsy.

Would sea glass complement your holiday decorating style? Which design do you prefer?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.