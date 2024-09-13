Stranded astronauts say they're prepared for a longer mission

The two American astronauts stranded on the International Space Station say the transition from an eight-day mission to an eight-month mission is part of the job.

They spoke with reporters Friday.

NASA Astronaut Suni Williams said "we're excited to fly in two different spacecraft. I mean we're testers, that's what we do."

Williams and Butch Wilmore are now on an extended mission set to end in February, with a planned return on a SpaceX capsule instead of Boeing's Starliner.

Both insist they are mentally prepared for the longer mission.

The Starliner experienced problems with its thrusters as well as helium leaks, as it approached the space station in June.

Wilmore said, "every single test flight, especially a first flight of a spacecraft or an aircraft that has ever occurred has found issues that's things you just cannot think about. Ninety percent of our training is preparing for the unexpected."

Because of the issues, NASA decided not to have Wilmore and Williams return on the Starliner. After a six-hour remotely controlled flight, the empty capsule landed in New Mexico September 6.

Steve Stich, the manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, said "I think we made the right decision to not have Butch and Suni on board. It's awfully it's awfully hard for the team. It's hard for me when we sit here and have a successful ending to be in that position"

One thing the astronauts will not miss while they're in space is the opportunity to vote.

Wilmore said, "I sent down my request for a ballot today as a matter of fact. They should get it to us in a couple of weeks."

