Teachers turn to AI to help students learn literacy and language

Seawind Elementary School in Hobe Sound, Florida, is using artificial intelligence to help their students with literacy.

Kindergarten teachers are using a program called School AI. It's a programmable chatbot that helps students learn reading and comprehension.

The program is teaching students important elements of literature like the plot, setting, and characters. Local educators said this platform is just one of nine programs that are being used in their schools. They have been using AI programs in their schools for about two years.

The program is also helping students learn how to speak, listen, and converse with their peers about the books they are reading.

The Scripps News Group's Christy Waite joined Kendra Remian's third grade class to learn how AI is being used in their classroom. They are using a platform called Class Companion. The program is being used to help students with their writing assignments.

The program is tailored for students needs and provides immediate feed back on their work. It also prepares them for upcoming tests and the next grade level. Students like Omar, said the program encourages him to double check his work for spelling and grammatical errors.

Remian said using AI is a learning curve for everyone, but it has been a helpful tool in making sure her students are on the path to academic success. With Class Companion she is able to see students answers in real time and is able to pull students aside if they need extra help.

District educators said the platform is also being used to teach students who are learning English as their second language. The student can speak their native language and the program will help them translate and find the words they need in English.

Remian said she doesn't worry about students cheating on their work.

"We don't have to worry about them cheating. The program does not give them the answers. They have to do all the work," said Remian.

This story was originally published by Christy Waite with the Scripps News Group in West Palm Beach.