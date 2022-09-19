Save on Halloween candy by buying in bulk from Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With the official start of fall quickly approaching, now is the time to start stocking up on Halloween candy!

While you could go to your local grocery store and pick up a few bags, you can save on Halloween candy by buying it in bulk from Amazon. The online retail giant might not be the first place you’d consider looking for Halloween candy, but it has everything from 5-pound boxes of assorted candies to favorites like Skittles, Snickers, Laffy Taffy and more.

Take a look at just some of the best deals you’ll find on Halloween candy from Amazon this season. Whichever treats you choose, just make sure it’s your favorite so you can enjoy all the leftovers!

For those that get a ton of trick-or-treaters (or just want a lot of leftover candy), this 5-pound box of individually-wrapped assorted candy is filled with beloved classics like Dots, Tootsie Rolls, Tootsie Pops, SweeTarts, Twizzlers and more. Priced at $36, this monster box breaks down to $7.20 per pound of candy, or 45 cents per ounce.

With nearly 3,000 reviews (77% of which are at least four-star grades), most customers say it’s a good price for so much candy, a great mix and arrives fresh. One reviewer who gave the box a full five-stars says there are “plenty of choices” in the mix.

“Plenty of candy for the good portion of Halloween night and a door decorating contest prize at work,” Chanece McKoy wrote.

There have been a few less-than-satisfied customers, however, who say there isn’t an even amount of each candy and others saying 5 pounds isn’t as much as they thought it would be.

his Mars Mixed Variety Bulk Halloween Candy has 260 pieces of Snickers, Snickers Peanut Butter, Skittles, Starburst and 3 Musketeers for $22. This pack weighs in at 5 pounds as well.

Amazon doesn’t say how many of each candy is included, but chances are it isn’t an evenly divided number, so don’t be surprised if you have more of one kind and less of another. But reviews on this pack overall are stronger than most bulk Halloween candy packs on Amazon, with an average grade of 4.6 stars so far.

This 2.8-pound, 135-count Ghost Goodies Mix from Brach’s is priced at $16, or just 11 cents per piece.

The mix includes individually wrapped Halloween candy for those that love treats that are sweet and tangy, sour and chewy, like original Nerds, Nerds Gummy Clusters, Trolli Sour Brite Crawler Minis, SweeTarts and Laffy Taffy.

Customers have said it is great for trick-or-treaters and a good value. One customer who gave the mix a full five stars said it had a great assortment and that they actually got more candy than the bag said was included.

“The Ghost Goodies Mix has a nice variety of candy. All of the candy pictured on the bag was included. I took all of it out and counted the amount of each candy,” Melissa wrote. ” In total there were 144 pieces of candy which was more than the 135 advertised on the bag. These are great for Halloween treats or to have around the house for a sugar fix.”

Priced at $15, this 140-count bag of Butterfinger & Co. Bulk Halloween Candy comes with Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth and 100 Grand candy bars. It’s a great choice for milk chocolate lovers this Halloween.

With an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from hundreds of Amazon users, buyers say it’s a great mix and arrived fresh, but some say there are an uneven amount of pieces, so you may have, for example, more Butterfinger bars than Crunch.

This bag of Jolly Rancher hard candy is great for all the teenage trick-or-treaters you might get, but you’ll want to avoid handing them out to the littlest ghosts and goblins because of the choking hazard they present.

Priced at $12 for 360 individually wrapped pieces, the mix includes blue raspberry, green apple, cherry, grape and watermelon flavors.

With nearly 32,000 reviews, the bag has an incredible 4.8 stars out of 5, with 86% of customers giving it a full 5-stars. Customers say it’s a great price and that they last a long time if you don’t hand them all out on Halloween.

Priced at $21.98, this 315-count bag weighs in at more than 6 pounds and includes Life Savers, Starburst and Skittles.

Each bag contains a mixture of Skittles Wild Berry and Original packs, Starburst Original and Duos Fun Size fruit chews and Life Savers Big Ring gummies. Each piece is individually wrapped, making them easy to pass out to trick-or-treaters or good for pouring in a candy bowl at a party.

This 35.6 oz bag of Reese’s Miniatures is priced at $11, which is just 31 cents per ounce. The bag contains individually-wrapped miniature Reese’s peanut butter cups that are always a hit with trick-or-treaters of any age.

With more than 24,000 reviews, customers have given the bulk bag a total of 4.7 stars out of 5, saying it’s a great value and they arrived in perfect condition thanks to cold packs that are included in the packaging.

One customer who gave the bag a full five stars mentioned this shipping technique, calling it an “excellent idea” from the brand.

“No need to write a review about Reese’s, everyone knows it’s an excellent candy,” AmazoPau L wrote. “But I want to mention that the Reese’s Peanut Cups were packaged with a large Cool Pack and they arrived perfectly with no melting of chocolate during transit.”

At just $8.49 for a 60-count box, you’ll be paying about 13 cents per taffy bar in this Airheads variety box, which, as you know, is a great deal compared to what you get at the concession stand! The box has a mix of classic Airheads flavors including watermelon, cherry, orange, grape, blue raspberry and mystery.

The Airheads box has more than 77,000 reviews, with customers giving it a total rating of 4.8 stars out of 5. They say the box is a great deal, it arrived in good condition and since they are all individually wrapped, they are great for trick-or-treating or goodie bags.

This 240-count bag of Chupa Chups mini lollipops weighs 3 pounds and should pack enough suckers even for a neighborhood with a lot of trick-or-treaters.

The bag boasts a variety of flavors including strawberry, orange, cherry, strawberry & cream, and choco-vanilla. Each lollipop is individually wrapped, making them perfect to pour into a bowl and move on.

A trick-or-treat classic! These fruity (and vanilla) versions of the iconic Tootsie Roll come in a 275-piece bag with eight different flavors. They are also a great gluten-free option.

The 4-pound bag does not have any chocolate Tootsie Rolls but instead comes with vanilla, cherry, orange, lime, lemon, blue raspberry, green apple and grape options.

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

