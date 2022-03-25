Save $60 on this Keurig with iced coffee capability

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With warmer weather fast approaching, anything with ice in the name is starting to sound like a win: ice cream, iced tea and especially iced coffee!

Though my grandma, who is in her 90s, likes to brew a cold cuppa by leaving her morning pot of joe sitting around into the afternoon, then pouring the stale coffee over ice in a mug, this is one of those times when grandma’s wisdom isn’t leading us into a better way of doing things. Fortunately, there are modern methods for making an iced coffee at home that are much fresher and just as simple — and way faster and cheaper than your daily Starbucks run. (And the coffee giant recently announced that it will be charging even more for a cup of coffee soon, ouch).

Enter the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, which will make you an iced coffee at the press of a button. Lots of coffee fanatics have many different methods on hand for making various brews, but if you need a daily iced coffee (or more than once daily!) at certain times of the year (or all times), this machine is hard to beat right now, because it’s marked down 32% on Amazon.

The 32% discount brings the price of the K-Elite down by $60, from $189.99 to $129.99. It’s an investment, but we always knew that about keeping our brains caffeinated!

People who own one seem to love it. The K-Elite has an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon … from more than 35,000 reviewers.

Much like other Keurigs you’ve used at the office or at home, K-Elite uses little K-cup pods filled with ground coffee (or tea or other beverages that benefit from brewing) to quickly and easily serve up a single serving of coffee. You can choose from one of five sizes — 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 ounces — and there’s a “strong” option for all of the, ahem, caffeination professionals out there.

Why The K-Elite Is Good At Brewing Iced Coffee

What makes the K-Elite special if you are a big fan of iced coffee is that it has a setting specifically for making this type of drink. It’s still possible to make a normal coffee over ice, of course. But Keurig specifically designed the iced setting to pour a stronger brew onto the ice so that, even watered-down, your coffee has full flavor.

All you do is grab any K-cup, load a glass with ice under the K-Elite’s spout and hit the iced button. Easy!

The $60-off sale applies to three colors of the machine: brushed silver, brushed slate and brushed gold, which is shown below.

You can also use your Keurig to quickly and easily pour some hot water for instant oatmeal, which makes this a real one-stop appliance for breakfast. Unless you like to cold-soak your oats overnight … which still would go well with iced coffee the next morning!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.