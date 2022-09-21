The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s never too early to start picking up some advent calendars to help you count down to the holidays.

Advent calendars have come a long way from the simple piece of chocolate you may be used to, with many of them now including things like socks, cheese and for those who prefer drinking their way through the holiday season, wine, beer and even mini bottles of spirits.

Sam’s Club’s boozy advent calendars are already hitting store shelves, so you can grab them the next time you shop at the warehouse club. While they’re currently sold only in the club, you will be able to buy them online and pick them up at the store once it gets closer to the holiday season.

This year’s lineup includes a spirit and beer calendar, plus a box that gives you wine to taste, but will only reveal what they are after you try them! Take a look:

Beer Advent Calendar ($39)

If you’ve been wanting to just expand your palate when it comes to beer, the Sam’s Club Beer Advent Calendar includes 24 different styles of American brewed beer, one for each day from Dec. 1-24.

The first beer calendar for Sam’s Club, it is priced at $39, or just about $1.60 per beer. Along with getting to try a new beer every day, each can has a festive sweater design, so you’ll definitely be feeling the Christmas spirit. This advent calendar seems to include several popular styles of craft beer, including a wheat ale, IPA, helles, porter and brown ale, but it’s also guaranteeing 24 different styles, so that might just be the start!

This advent calendar would also work as a gift for an early holiday party, or for someone you don’t know well enough for a more personal gift, but you do know they’re a beer enthusiast.

Sip ‘n Sample Wine Tasting Kit ($35)

While not a true advent calendar (you don’t have to use it to actually count down, but can if you’d like), the Sip ‘n Sample is perfect for holiday get-togethers to celebrate the upcoming season.

The at-home wine tasting kit made just for Sam’s Club includes six 375ml bottles of wine, which provide about two glasses each. That’s enough for four adults at once, or you can keep it all for yourself and space the tasting out by opening a bottle every two days and having one glass of wine for 12 days leading up to Christmas.

The bottles don’t include what varietal of wine you are drinking, so you must taste it first. You can record notes on the flavors of each wine, then scan the QR on the box, which will direct you to a sommelier who will reveal what each kind of wine is. You’ll also be able to get more information about their best pairings, so if you really enjoy one, you’ll know what kind of food to pick up when you drink that kind again.

Member’s Mark Spirits Advent Calendar ($22)

One calendar sure to get you in the holiday spirit (literally) is the Member’s Mark 24 Days of Spirits Calendar, which comes with 50 ml bottles of either American vodka, French vodka, gin, spiced rum or tequila. Priced at $22, each bottle costs just 91 cents!

The box includes a QR code that will take you to cocktail recipes that incorporate each spirit included in the advent calendar, like the Vodka Winter Wonderland Cocktail pictured below.

Other advent calendars already available include Flaviar’s Whiskey Advent Calendar, The Popcorn Factory Winter Delight Holiday Popcorn Advent Calendar, a Pukka Tea Advent Calendar for tea lovers and a Cheers Around the World calendar from WSJ Wines that gives you 24 mini bottles of wine from places like Bordeaux, Tuscany, Portugal and Chile.

For your furry friend, BarkBox says they will be releasing an advent calendar for BarkBox/Super Chewer subscribers in October, and you can find some dog and cat advent calendars on Amazon, like this Best Friend’s Advent Calendar full of dog treats and this Movinpe Cat Toys Advent Calendar full of everything from feather toys to catnip fish, mice, balls, bells and collars.

Aldi will also be releasing their advent calendars in October, so you’ll also want to keep an eye out for those. An Aldi spokesperson tells Simplemost there will be a handful of new calendars, but some of the most popular ones will be returning, like the Wine Advent Calendar, Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar, Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar and My Friend Gnome Kit.

Do you enjoy counting down to the holidays with an advent calendar?

