Here’s the ultimate road trip to visit most of the national parks

Anyone up for a road trip? This one travels through 47 of the national parks in the U.S. and will take you two months to complete. But hey, if you’ve got plenty of vacation time saved up — why not?

The route is just under 14,500 miles, according to The Washington Post. The Optimal U.S. National Parks Centennial Road Trip map was designed to commemorate the 100th birthday of the National Park Service, which was in August of 2016, and it hit all of the national parks (at that time) in the contiguous 48 states — so it doesn’t include parks in Hawaii and Alaska, for example.

The map was created by Randal Olson, a researcher at the University of Pennsylvania. He had a little help from the Traveling Salesman Problem, which calculates the shortest route you can take to hit up a number of different cities before ending up back where you started.

National Park Service properties are constantly in flux, so it’s no surprise that some new parks have been added since Olson first put this road trip together. But you could easily add some of the new parks to the route: For example, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, which was designated a national park in 2021, isn’t far off the route to Shenandoah National Park.

So, if you’re looking for a road trip and want to hit most of the national parks (again, excluding those in Alaska, Hawaii and other U.S. territories), then this would be the shortest, fastest way to do it. Olson recommends setting two months aside to take in all the sights.

Olson designed a circular route so that you can hop on at any point and still stay on track. To learn how the trip was calculated or to create your own trip, check out his blog.

Here’s a list of all the national parks the route covers, in order:

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona Saguaro National Park, Arizona Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico Big Bend National Park, Texas Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee Everglades National Park, Florida Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida Biscayne National Park, Florida Congaree National Park, South Carolina Shenandoah National Park, Virginia Acadia National Park, Maine Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio Isle Royale National Park, Michigan Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota Badlands National Park, South Dakota Wind Cave National Park, South Dakota Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Colorado Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Colorado Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado Canyonlands National Park, Utah Arches National Park, Utah Capitol Reef National Park, Utah Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah Zion National Park, Utah Great Basin National Park, Nevada Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming Glacier National Park, Montana North Cascades National Park, Washington Mount Rainier National Park, Washington Olympic National Park, Washington Crater Lake National Park, Oregon Redwood National and State Parks, California Lassen Volcanic National Park, California Yosemite National Park, California Kings Canyon National Park, California Sequoia National Park, California Pinnacles National Park, California Channel Islands National Park, California Joshua Tree National Park, California Death Valley National Park, California

Now, time to set your sights on the open road!

