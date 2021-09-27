‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Welcomes First Child With Model Clara Berry

KJ Apa and Clara Berry’s love story continues: The lovebirds just welcomed a baby into their world. Berry confirmed the baby news on Instagram, sharing a picture of her wee one’s hands with the caption: “He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on CW’s “Riverdale,” and Berry made headlines last year when Apa shared intimate photos of her on Instagram with the caption, “There’s nowhere else.” The post quickly gained over 2.5 million likes.

But eagle-eyed fans suspected that Apa and Berry were an item much earlier, when they noticed that the “Riverdale” star was liking of all the French model’s Instagram posts. In February 2020, Apa posted a photo of him snuggling Berry with the caption “Coup de foudre,” which is French for “Love at first sight.”

And no doubt it was also coup de foudre for the new parents when they laid eyes on their newborn. They named him Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, and the little boy was born on Sept. 23.

While Apa has been reserved about discussing his relationship and his upcoming fatherhood journey, “Riverdale” costar Casey Cott says he knows the New Zealand actor will be a great dad.

“He seems really excited. We’re really excited for him, and we love him. He’s an amazing guy,” he told US Weekly.

Many of Apa’s “Riverdale” costars have been quick to send their love to the happy new parents. Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan (who recently welcomed her own baby) all shared social media love with Berry and Apa.

You can watch “Riverdale” on Netflix and the CW right now, and currently, it is unclear if there will be a sixth season of the hit show. But Apa did recently say that being on “Riverdale” is like being in jail!

“There are so many restrictions on what I can and can’t do,” he said in a recent interview with Demi Moore for Interview magazine.

“There’s been so much pressure in playing Archie,” he continued. “I’m so grateful for the show and its success, but at the same time, there’s a lot of baggage that comes with that success.”

It sounds like Apa is going to focus on enjoying some downtime and focusing on his new bundle of joy!

