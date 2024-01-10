Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene talks to Scripps News about Hunter Biden

On Wednesday, Scripps News spoke with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene about Hunter Biden's surprise appearance in front of the House Oversight Committee.

The committee was holding a hearing over whether to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress. Biden's appearance sparked Republican outrage, because he had ignored a previous Congressional subpoena to appear privately last month.

Rep. Greene spoke with Scripps News about the history of Hunter Biden's interactions with the committee, saying that he had broken the rules in dismissing the earlier subpoena.

"What [Hunter Biden] did is he evaded his subpoena," Rep. Greene said. "There's rules that have to be followed, and laws that have to be followed, and Hunter Biden has proven that he broke the law and he doesn't want to follow the rules. We really do want to hear from Hunter Biden. We have a lot of questions to ask him."

Scripps News asked if there was information that could only be discussed in private, as opposed to a public appearance.

"We were ready to allow [a public hearing] actually, but he has to follow the rules — the House rules and the rules of Congress." Rep. Greene said. "He has broken those rules. His attorneys and Hunter Biden agreed to come in for a transcribed interview. This is common practice. No one can pretend that this is not normal. This is how it's done on all committees. Witnesses come in for a transcribed interview and then they come in for a public interview. We've said it over and over again that we are ready to have Hunter Biden come in for a transcribed interview. We're ready for him to have a public hearing where he can talk about his expenditures."

Greene also spoke about new House Speaker Mike Johnson's tenure so far:

"You know, I came to do a job for the district that sent me," Rep. Greene said. "I was not involved in ousting Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and I'm not involved in talks to throw out another speaker. I do want to work with Mike Johnson. I'm one that's not happy with his job performance. I don't want him negotiating with [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer and the White House without talking to those of us and in his conference that elected him to be speaker."

