WE'RE OPEN: Local fitness center "pivots" to stay afloat during pandemic

BOISE, Idaho — Over the past year, local businesses have been forced to adapt and overcome the challenges that came with operating during COVID--and many of them are still picking up the pieces.

Pivot, a local fitness center, has a unique name that originally seemed to represent a shift in its owner, Kristin Armstrong's, life. When the pandemic hit, Pivot had to live up to its name in a different way.

"You had to meet people where they were. You had to be nimble as a business," Armstrong explained. "Our second location in downtown Boise opened just last winter, just a couple of months before we had to shut down."

When it comes to the world of health and fitness, Boisean Kristin Armstrong is somewhat of an expert. The three-time Olympic gold medalist opened the fitness center back in 2019, saying it represents the culmination of what she's accomplished as an athlete.

"It represents what it took me throughout my career to become my best," Armstrong said in an interview back in 2019.

Pivot "pivoted" when the pandemic hit and offered online classes. They worked hard to stay afloat, but as someone who always strives to be the best, Armstrong says it was hard not to feel a bit deflated.

"Gosh if it wasn't for the journeys I've had and the things I've learned winning Olympic gold medals I might not have been able to handle opening a business and then having to close it down just a few months later," Armstrong reflected. "(But) if you're keeping it going, you win in 2020. You win! This needs to be looked at as an accomplishment."

Now, weights are lifting and bike wheels are spinning once again at Pivot. Even though COVID-19 precautions like masks are in place, Armstrong says so far the members don't seem to mind.

"Speaking of the members of PIVOT, they're saying 'we will do anything, we will wear masks and we will do anything to be present because this is our mental health now,'" Armstrong said.

