Unique library aims to help entrepreneurs, small businesses

A new library in Meridian has officially opened its doors!

UnBound centers around helping to provide access to emerging technology and support for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

"To support the development of those skills for our community and provide things that would be out of reach to most people either financially or by having access to things like emerging technology in the community." explained unBound library director, Gretchen Caserotti. "One of the things a library does is connect people to resources. with the creation of the business liaison librarian, we have someone dedicated to helping people find the right resources in the community."

The facility offers flexible meeting space, business-focused programs and books, and access to a range of technology – including the Adobe Creative Cloud suite, 3D printers, laser engravers, and other fabrication equipment.

As Idaho News 6 has reported, despite the pandemic, growth in Meridian moved right along.

“The Meridian business community is very fortunate to have the resources of the Meridian Library District’s unBound program to assist local businesses in learning to utilize emerging technologies in their business,” said Meridian Chamber of Commerce CEO Sean Evans. “If this last year has taught us anything, it is that we need to be up to date on the use of technology in our workforce and provide our teams with the training on these tools.”

Amid the city's rapid growth and Meridian's revitalization effort, Mayor Robert Simison hopes the new library will become a support system for new ideas--especially since the business sector of the city is booming.

"It's going to be a great place for people who maybe have a job and they're looking at starting their own unique company to be able to come and start from learning to production right here in downtown," Simison said.

unBound is the first of four projects supported by a $14 million plant facility levy passed by Meridian voters in 2019.