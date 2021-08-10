'The Proper place to Gather:' New restaurant and bar opens in downtown Boise

BOISE, IDAHO — After the pandemic pushed back their opening by over a year, a new local restaurant and game lounge, Western Proper was finally able to open its doors in downtown Boise.

"The most rewarding part is watching people walk into the doors and their eyes light up and they're like I have been waiting for over a year for this to come," Melissa Levick, owner of Western Proper said, "So it has truly been one of my highlights of a pretty grueling year and a half to be able to see it actually open."

They had plans of opening last summer, but with the uncertainty of COVID-19, Levick and her husband Cary had to put their dreams on hold and solely focus on their first location, Western Collective.

“We pivoted to exclusively home delivery and pickup, and so we really focused on keeping that business alive and thriving and really engaging with our customers, and luckily we have such an incredible community that they really supported us,” Levick said.

With the support of the community, it allowed them to still continue with their plans for Western Proper and open a year later.

"It has always been in the back of our head to create an all-day hangout so that is really what we have tried to do," she said.

But, if you've been to Western Collective that features an outdoor beer garden and picture-perfect opportunities, Western Proper is a completely different experience.

"We wanted to do something that is different, but still on brand and still compelling for people. So that is really why we decided to have these two different experiences with the goal of people really wanting to spend a day at Western Collective drinking slushes and beer on the beer garden patio, and then coming here on a Sunday having brunch, playing games, and not feeling like you’re spending too much time in one place," Levick said.

"The Proper Place to Gather" is their slogan and the space features a game parlor, espresso bar, and a full restaurant and bar.

"There is something for everyone," she said.

With gold accents and over 7,000 square feet of artists-designed wallpaper, there isn't a dull spot inside.

"I call Western Proper, Western Deco in terms of its style which isn’t a real word it is something I made up haha," Levick said. "But anybody is welcome, come off the street, come from the river, come as you are, but it is nice to step into a place that is a little fancier than Western Collective for that elevated date night. You’re going to have a steak and a beer and wine. It just rounds out the whole experience."

They just launched their weekend brunch specials, The Proper Brunch. They are also a Treefort venue and plan to have Bronco football watch parties in the fall.

But, being able to celebrate this new experience with Idahoans is something Melissa and Cary say means a lot after this past year.

"Every age, every color, every sexuality, everyone is welcome here, and that is truly part of who we are," Levick said. "That is honestly the best part of what we do is seeing everyone here having a great time together.

For more information on Western Proper head to westernproper.com.