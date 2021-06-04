Sweet Zola's prepares to reopen in new location

BOISE, Idaho — The pandemic caused many hardships for businesses across the country and around the Gem State, and Sweet Zola's Candy Shop is no exception. Pre-pandemic, walking into the shop was like a blast of nostalgia, and you'd always be greeted by some of the most genuine employees you'll ever meet. Idaho News 6 introduced you to the nonprofit back in November.

"Sweet Zola's is a candy shop that employs all individuals with developmental disabilities, exclusively individuals with developmental disabilities. And they run the place, it's amazing!" Sweet Zola's Candy Shop Owner Cyndy Radovich told us in our November interview.

Zola's had to leave its location last winter, so it's been a tough few months.

"We had to leave that space, because we were just a small sublease in that large space and we've been looking ever since," Radovich explained.

Now, the shop is preparing to reopen in a brand new space: the old Baskin Robbins location on Fairview ave.

It's a leap of faith--but Radovich says she's ready to be back.

"I'm nervous and I'm scared and financially I'm not sure how it's going to go but I'm really feeling good about it," Radovich said. "I feel like if you put good things out in the universe good things will happen. We've been supported by the community in the past and we'll be supported now. I just feel like my employees deserve this chance."

Sweet Zola's will celebrate their grand reopening at their new location on June 14, 2021.