Local musicians make a splash at Music on the Water

BOISE, Idaho — If you're wanting to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather, there's lots going on at Esther Simplot Park for the next couple of days!

Music on the Water kicks off Friday afternoon at 4:00 and runs until 9:00 that evening--and the music will start again Saturday morning at 11:00 and will play until 9:00.

The event features lots of local musicians, vendors, and food trucks.

After a long year of being inside and canceled events thanks to COVID, organizers say the musical bash is a great way to say "welcome back" to local artists.

“Everything is turning around, things are opening back up. Not just in Boise, but across the country across the world--it's like a revival," said event director Julia Sanchez. "Like Boise is waking up from a really long hibernation."

If you'd like to check out the event, click here.