Local inclusive candy shop works to reopen

The pandemic caused many hardships for businesses across the country and around the Gem State, and Sweet Zola's Candy Shop is no exception.

Pre-pandemic, walking into the shop was like a blast of nostalgia, and you'd always be greeted by some of the most genuine employees you'll ever meet. Idaho News 6 introduced you to the nonprofit back in November.

"Sweet Zola's is a candy shop that employs all individuals with developmental disabilities, exclusively individuals with developmental disabilities. And they run the place, it's amazing!" Sweet Zola's Candy Shop Owner Cyndy Radovich told us in our November interview.

Zola's had to leave its location last winter, so it's been a tough few months.

"We had to leave that space, because we were just a small sublease in that large space and we've been looking ever since," Radovich explained.

After a few rocky months, the shop has a glimmer of hope: a potential new home, but the shop says they need help.

"Right now we are so low on funds. I've been applying for grants, I've set up a donation site on our page, but we just need help. We need help to get into it," Radovich said. "From closing down in December we had to sell all of our inventory, so we're basically trying to restart."

If you'd like to donate, check out the post below: