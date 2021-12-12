Local business holds holiday market to support artists

MERIDIAN, Idaho — One local business is helping to support local artists this holiday season. Loose screw beer co. held a holiday market Sunday for the first time, featuring local artists, to give community members a chance to shop small this holiday season.

"I've been making jewelry and selling jewelry for 22--well this is my 22nd year in Boise," Angie Herberg, owner of LA DE DA Jewelry, said.

Jewelry-making found Herberg after she sold a business, quit her job and went on vacation.

"I met a lady that had a little boutique and she had gemstones in her back room," Herberg said. "I came back and showed her what I made and she said, "This is what you need to do.'"

The aspect of jewelry-making Herberg loves, though is meeting people. During the pandemic, this aspect went away.

"I do art shows so I was completely shut down as many people were, and it was just kind of a hopeless feeling like, "Are we going to get back to normal? Am I going to be able to do art shows again?" and it was just, it was really hard to have a purpose," Herberg said.

A group of women who continued to order from Herberg's website throughout the pandemic kept her going.

She said events like the holiday market Sunday are where she thrives.

It's artists like Herberg the organizers of the event had in mind when they decided to host the holiday market.

"We're just trying to support local businesses out here during the holiday season because we're a local business owned by--you know, mom and pop shop," Mason Dodson, assistant manager at Loose Screw Brew Co. said.

You can find a full list of vendors here.