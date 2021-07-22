Iron Mule coffee offers unique outdoor caffeine experience

If you time it just right, you might run into an unusual duo as you're wandering through the foothills--and if you do, you'll get the chance to taste a delicious cup of joe.

The "Coffee Cowboy" Matt Bishop and his trusty steed Richard have been wandering the foothills for a while, and sharing delicious, free coffee on the way.

It all started when Bishop, who's a veteran, returned home from serving in Latin America and the Middle East.

"In both places, there were beverages that people would congregate around and just relax and enjoy their time," Bishop explained. "I had this concept that if I served coffee in the foothills, people would really enjoy going there as a destination and encourage some outdoor activity."

The idea was to share some of that togetherness with Idaho--a goal that expanded into a brick and mortar shop. Though the coffee Richard carries around the foothills is free, Bishop also roasts and sells his own coffee brand--and a portion of the sales are donated toward trail maintenance.

"Launching as a cold brew coffee brand and as a roasted coffee brand has really helped us survive," Bishop said.

