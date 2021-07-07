Idaho Shakespeare Festival will open Thursday

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Shakespeare Festival is back after it was forced to cancel last season due to the pandemic.

All seating will be at full capacity except for the general admission hillside. The Idaho Shakespeare Festival says they are limiting capacity there to half the normal limit to allow space for those who want to social distance.

The 2021 Plays are Sleuth, The Tempest and The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). Sleuth will run from July 8 through August 1. The Tempest will go from August 12 to September 5 and The Complete Works of William Shakespeare will go from September 10 through 26. All three plays are open to all ages.

Masks are still recommended throughout the grounds of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. When you are outdoors eating or drinking, you may take your mask off, according to the Festival website.

Mini-concerts will happen in the meadow near the patio from Tuesday through Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to around 7 p.m. People are encouraged to bring their blankets or find a table to enjoy the music. Click here to see the current line-up of bands.

The Act 3 at Cafe Shakespeare will be open this summer with European-inspired picnic fare and concession food. You can see the menu by clicking here. You can dine on the patio, around the park or in the theater seats.

For more information on summer safety plans at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, click here. The Idaho Shakespeare Festival is located at 5657 Warm Springs Ave. along the Boise River.