Idaho Job and Career Fair coming up this week

The Idaho Job and Career Fair is set to kick off on May 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Galaxy Event Center in Wahooz.

Organizers say more than 50 companies looking to hire will be there--plus those who attend will have the opportunity to explore hundreds of different types of jobs in one day at a single location.

Take advantage of meeting with over 50 companies at the Galaxy Event Center on May 5th, 9am-1pm. It's a great time to... Posted by Idaho Job & Career Fair on Monday, May 3, 2021

As Idaho News 6 has reported, unemployment. work requirements are now back to what they were before the pandemic, according to the Idaho Department of Labor, which means if you're getting unemployment, you also have to be looking for full-time work.

"Unemployment insurance claimants are required to apply for two jobs per week or complete two work activities per week," explained Leah Reeder, an unemployment spokesperson with IDOL.

Reeder clarified those work activities/jobs cannot be self-employment or 1099 gig work.