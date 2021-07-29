Idaho Department of Labor resumes resource for rural job-seekers

Local small business owners and big chains alike are still grappling with the labor shortage both in rural and urban areas.

The Idaho Department of Labor is returning to its pre-pandemic service delivery levels for job seekers and employers in order to help serve Idaho's rural populations.

"We bring our services to you instead of expecting you to come to us," explained Jani Revier, Idaho Department of Labor's Director.

It's a move the department hopes will offer some relief from the shortage, and help those who need a job at the same time.

According to data from the department, the businesses finding it hardest to recruit workers are construction firms, home care agencies, employers of certified nurse aides, restaurants, motels, trucking, and package delivery companies. School districts throughout the state are finding it difficult to hire substitute teachers and paraprofessionals.

Economic experts say there are a few reasons we're dealing with this shortage: one being that Idaho added jobs faster than any other state over the past year.

"Idaho and Utah were the only two states whose nonfarm payroll employment rose between March 2020 and March 2021," a report from the department reads. "The severe recession that began in December 2007 flipped the job market back to an employers’ market for a few years. But as Idaho’s economy has grown at an exceptional pace since 2012, the advantage has returned to job seekers."

