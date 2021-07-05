Idaho Department of Labor receives $4.25 million grant for apprenticeship program

The Idaho Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Idaho program will be getting a $4.25 million boost, thanks to a new federal grant.

As Idaho News 6 has reported, the scarcity of skilled workers is growing more intense, despite the amount of unemployment created by the pandemic. The Apprenticeship Idaho program is just one of the several ways local officials are working to fill that gap.

“Idaho employers have one thing in common – they tell me they need a pipeline of skilled workers with industry-specific training and hands-on experience,” Governor Brad Little said. “By participating in a Registered Apprenticeship program, these same employers can create a customized talent pipeline with extensive education and training in one of more than 1,200 occupations.”

The Idaho Department of Labor will use the money to develop a "robust recruitment strategy for reaching underserved populations," according to a release from the department. They'll also work to create a federally recognized Registered Apprenticeship program for in-demand industries, like advanced manufacturing, health care, and information technology.

Apprenticeship Idaho was first established by the department in 2016 with the help of a $200,000 USDOL planning grant.