Idaho Community Foundation launches "Project Neighborly"

BOISE, Idaho — Do you have ideas of how to make your neighborhood better? Now's your time to shine!

The Idaho Community Foundation is kicking off a new grant program called "Project Neighborly" that will provide up to $5,000 in grant money to projects to help improve local neighborhoods and develop a sense of community.

"I think project neighborly is really offering the opportunity to bring not only diverse groups of people together, but also introduce that sense of connection we've all been missing over the past year," explained Cara Nielsen, Vice President for Philanthropy and Impact.

For now, the program is only in Ada and Canyon counties, but they're hoping to eventually expand it statewide.

The deadline to apply is April 1.

