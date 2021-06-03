Concerts making a comeback in the Treasure Valley this summer

NAMPA — Are you itching to get back to concerts or listen to live music? Well, you are in luck. As COVID-19 cases slow down across much of the U.S. artists have started announcing tours and concerts yet again.

This time last year, most concerts were either postponed or canceled altogether, but officials at the Ford Idaho Center say it's time for live outdoor concerts. The concert Venue already has events and concerts lined up for summer.

“I believe we have about 8 or 9 shows announced right now and a couple more to go, but the good news is, the whole nation is rolling out concerts left and right and we're right along with that,” General Manager Andrew Luther said. “Also to our benefit is that they will all be in the outdoor amphitheater for a little while until we reach the fall-winter months. We’re definitely easing into the transition, but we're ready to have larger events back here in the summer.”

They have held different events over the last year, but they were smaller in size in order to control how many people come in and how distanced they were. Luther says the outdoor amphitheater will be open to full capacity, but he doesn’t expect every show to fill up as some may still be hesitant of crowds.

Nicole Camarda

“I am seeing a lot more artists push to use the outdoor space just because they can get out on the road. It's an open-air environment so it’s a little more conducive to current guidelines,” Luther said.

The Ford Idaho Center is not the only spot in the Treasure Valley bringing live music back. According to their website, the Knitting Factory in downtown Boise will have concerts again this year. The first performance they plan on having is not until August, but the Ford Idaho Center is picking back up this month.