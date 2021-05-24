Career and Technical Education programs see huge enrollment boost

The pandemic has brought unique challenges for young people entering the workforce, but local education programs like Career and Technical Education (CTE) are working to help.

CTE works to give students experience in their chosen career path while they're still in high school--and in the past four years, the program has seen major growth. More than 16,000 Idaho students joined CTE programs in the past four years.

"In 2016 we had 82,692 students enrolled, and in last year's data, we had 99,079 students enrolled," explained Justin Touchstone, with the Idaho Division of Career and Technical Education.

Touchstone says part of that growth likely came from the need for skilled workers in Idaho industry. As Idaho News 6 has reported, the scarcity of skilled workers in the state is growing more intense, despite the amount of unemployment created by the pandemic--however, the industries that need those skilled workers have expanded and CTE programs have evolved to meet the demand.

"The industry demand--they want students, kids to be able to come into their industry and be productive," Touchstone said. "A lot of people think of CTE and they think a welder or HVAC and plumbing or automotive--but we're getting into pre-engineering, we're getting into information systems and cybersecurity."

According to data from the Idaho Department of Labor, openings for cybersecurity jobs in Idaho have increased by 160 percent since 2015.

* Job postings have been filtered to reflect computer/math occupations with job postings that request cybersecurity skills as determined from the Burning Glass skills taxonomy.

Over in Eastern Idaho, a huge cyber camp each year helps generate interest in CTE, especially in computer skills.

"Exposing them to some possibilities in programming, computer networking, coding, security, all those fun things," explained Jennifer Lopez, Cybertechnology and STEM manager for the College of Eastern Idaho.

Lopez says each of the students she works with reminds her of her own child--students that benefit from other options besides college.

"I saw a need for students like him, and additional populations that needed someone to speak for them. It's been such a pleasure to be a part of this," Lopez said.

