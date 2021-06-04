Boise Greek Food Festival back as drive-thru event this year

BOISE, Idaho — For 40 years, The Saints Helen and Constantine Greek Orthodox Church in Boise have held the Boise Greek Food Festival. COVID-19 canceled the festival last year, but this year it's back as a drive-thru event.

Organizers want to keep their team and the community safe while also bringing the Greek experience and traditional foods to Idahoans.

“We hated to not have a festival last year,” Co-chair Effie Kaufman said.

This is the first time the Boise Greek Food Festival will be a drive-thru. If you placed an order, you’ll pull up to their location and someone will hand you your order.

“We decided that this would be the best way because we start preparing for the festival in January and in January it did not look like we could do anything but possible a drive-thru, no contact festival and that is what we have done this year,” Kaufman said.

Nicole Camarda

Kaufman said communication among staff will be the top priority this year to ensure everyone receives their accurate orders quickly.

So, those who pre-ordered will be able to get authentic Greek food and pastries right from the comfort of their own car.

“We’re just seeing an appreciation for this culture. I know there are many cultures and we're all very proud of where we came from. This is one and we’re happy that for the last close to 40 years, we’ve been able to share it with everyone,” Kaufman said.

The festival starts today, so if you ordered food then make sure you head to their location on Bannock to grab your order. They are trying to make this as contactless as possible and ask those who are picking up orders to bring a piece of paper with your last name on it to help the process move quickly.

Kaufman says she hopes the festival will return to its normal setting next year. For more information click here.