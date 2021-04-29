President Biden calls on Congress to pass George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

President Joe Biden is urging lawmakers to pass a police overhaul bill named after George Floyd.

During his address to Congress, he said he wants the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act on his desk by the anniversary of Floyd's death on May 25.

"My fellow Americans, we have to come together to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the people they serve, to root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system, and to enact police reform in George Floyd's name that passed the House already," said Biden. "I know Republicans have their own ideas and are engaged in productive discussions with Democrats in the Senate. We need to work together to find a consensus."

The bill would make sweeping changes to policing across the U.S.

It would ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants at a federal level and there would no longer be qualified immunity for officers, something Republican senators have pushed back on.

This story was originally published by Jay Strubberg and Robin Dich at Newsy.

