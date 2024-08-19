Why Gov. Wes Moore says he's excited for the Democratic National Convention

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is all smiles ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Moore told Scripps News' "Morning Rush" that he and the state’s entire delegation are not just excited to cast their votes to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris for president, but also to put in the work for her campaign.

“We can really push forward with a positive and unified vision for what this country can be,” Moore said.

Moore is scheduled to speak sometime this week at the convention.

“I think we just have to continue making our case,” said Moore, talking about the lack of trust some voters have in Harris’s policies for the economy and immigration.

“Her message is resonating and you can look at the momentum that we have on our side. That is just completely undeniable,” Moore continued. “But people will continue to see that her plans and her policies actually put working families first. Her plans and her policies make sure we're focusing on things like basic affordability for working families, making sure we're doing things like capping insulin prices and making health care more affordable, making sure we're doing like things like increasing housing inventory and making more people owners of an American dream, making sure we’re doing things like raising wages and saying that you can both support workers and support businesses and you don't have to choose between those two things. That's what her policies are laying out.”

Former President Donald Trump has been recently criticized for focusing on personal attacks against Harris rather than speaking about his policy plans. Moore said it's a familiar playbook for the Republican nominee.

“The truth is that he's been this way for 79 years. I don't know why he would change in 79 days,” said Moore.

As for Moore’s budding political career, he said he’s focused on helping the Harris campaign and his next years as governor.

“I am so excited about the work that's taking place right now in Maryland,” said Moore, reflecting on some of his recent achievements.