Watch Now

Actions

Truth be Told: How AI is posing a new disinformation threat this election

Disinformation and intentional fakes have been deployed to influence the election, spark violence in England and muddy the waters of international conflicts.
Scripps News is investigating who's behind a new surge of faked and AI-generated content and the electoral and national security concerns that come with it. (Scripps News)
truth-be-told-thumb.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Deepfakes have become a real threat during this election, because today, what looks real — may not be real at all. Now presidential campaigns are in a tug-of-war between truth and manipulated fiction.

Scripps News is investigating who's behind a new surge of faked and AI-generated content, and the electoral and national security concerns that come with it.

We explore how disinformation and intentional fakes have been deployed to influence the election, spark violence in England and muddy the waters of international conflicts.

Should AI companies be held to stiffer regulation of their tools? What should the average person know to better spot fake content? And who is at the greatest risk of being fed fake info as the election approaches?

RELATED STORY | Scripps News Reports: The Presidential Tickets

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights