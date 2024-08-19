Trump shares AI images of a fake Taylor Swift endorsement

Former President Donald Trump has posted a series of artificial intelligence-generated photos depicting a fake presidential endorsement from Taylor Swift.

Trump shared the images in a post on Truth Social on Sunday afternoon.

One of the photos portrays Swift in an Uncle Sam outfit and reads “Taylor wants YOU to VOTE for DONALD TRUMP.”

The former president captioned the batch of photos “I accept!”

Other images he shared in the post showcase what seem to be Taylor Swift fans wearing shirts that read “Swifties for Trump.” One falsely suggests Swifties are turning to Trump after a foiled terror plot canceled three of the pop star’s shows in Austria this month.

The images were all screengrabs of posts made by other social media accounts.

Swift has yet to endorse any candidate for president in the 2024 election but did come out publicly in support of the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020 via an interview with V Magazine.

"I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Swift said in the interview in 2020.

That same year, Swift spoke out against Trump on X, which was Twitter at the time.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November,” Swift had said about Trump in reference to protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Swift has continued to be a target of AI-generated photos.

Earlier this year, other deepfakes emerged falsely claiming she supported Trump.

In a separate incident, fake pornographic images of the pop star emerged. They depicted Swift in explicit positions at a Kansas City Chiefs game, which was a reference to her relationship with the team's tight end Travis Kelce.

In terms of AI used by the presidential candidates, Trump himself has spoken out against the practice.

Earlier this month, he made false claims about his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris creating "fake" images of crowds at her speeches.

“She should be disqualified because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does that will cheat at ANYTHING!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Images on social media and coverage from news outlets disproved Trump's claims, as they showed large gatherings of people rallying for Harris in instances Trump said "they didn't exist."

A poll conducted by Ipsos and Project Liberty earlier this year showed that a majority of Americans — 57% — think that fake news is a problem in this year's presidential election.

Half of American adults reported they have personally encountered election news that they thought was fake or made up in the last year.