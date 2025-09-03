Tariffs are squeezing US manufacturing

U.S. manufacturing continues to shrink.

A new report out Tuesday showed the industrial manufacturing sector contracted in August for the sixth consecutive month.

The report comes as President Donald Trump's new tariffs ripple through the global economy.

"The manufacturing sector is very acutely exposed to the direct and indirect effects of tariffs," said economist Noah Yosif.

In the new report, one executive at a company that makes computer and electronic products said "Tariffs continue to wreak havoc on planning and scheduling activities."

"We're in a situation of radical uncertainty," said Mario Cordero, the CEO of the Port of Long Beach.

He told Scripps News Group earlier this summer that he worried about higher prices for consumers.

Those fears from a manufacturing slowdown remain, says Yosif.

"Consumers are definitely going to feel the pinch when it comes to purchasing manufactured goods at the cash register. Those price tags are obviously going to reflect the increases that manufacturers are facing when it comes to importing the goods that are used to make their products, but also in terms of the borrowing cost that they're feeling more generally due to tariffs, as well as inflation, as well as interest rates," Yosif said.

According to the latest federal data, the price of manufactured goods was up 1.5% in July from a year ago.