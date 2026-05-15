New ethics reports reveal thousands of stock trades made in President Trump’s name so far this year

A pair of new reports released this week by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics disclosed thousands of stock transactions made by President Donald Trump in the first three months of 2026. Many of the equities listed in the report are from companies subject to close regulation by the Trump administration.

The filings, which do not make clear which accounts or personnel handled the trades, include more than 3,700 transactions featuring purchases from companies like Meta, Proctor & Gamble, Boeing, and Adobe. The value of the individual transactions is listed in wide ranges, totaling at least $220 million up to $750 million cumulatively.

While Trump previously had invested heavily in bonds and index funds — buying more than $51 million in bonds in March, according to previous OGE reports — the disclosures released Thursday show the president has shifted to purchasing individual companies’ stocks.

On February 10, for example, Trump purchased between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000 of Nvidia stock; on March 2, he purchased a similar value in Apple.

The pair of reports also show the President purchased millions of dollars of Oracle in early 2026, around the same time his administration was helping the company secure a deal to continue operating social-media platform TikTok in the U.S.

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The White House directed questions to the Trump Organization, who did not immediately respond to Scripps News’ request for comment.

Asked about the new disclosures, Donald K. Sherman, the President of the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonpartisan, nonprofit government watchdog organization, told Scripps News:

“Donald Trump’s financial transactions, while staggering, are far from surprising. Rather than avoiding transactions involving industries with business before his administration and assuaging conflict of interest concerns — as other presidents have historically done — Trump has prioritized serving himself at the expense of public trust once again. He consistently uses the power of the presidency to pad his bottom line, and engaging in transactions with these businesses provides him another opportunity to do so.”

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