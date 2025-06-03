Another appeals court pauses ruling that blocked Trump's tariffs

A federal judge on Tuesday granted the Trump administration’s request to pause enforcement of a previous order that had blocked the government from collecting certain tariffs.

Learning Resources Inc., a company that sells educational toys and materials, sued the administration, arguing that President Donald Trump lacked the authority to impose the tariffs. The company contends that such actions fall under Congress’s constitutional powers.

It marks the second legal win in a week for President Trump’s tariff policies.

On Thursday, a federal appeals court temporarily paused a lower court ruling that had blocked most of President Trump’s sweeping tariffs. That decision followed a finding by a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York, which ruled the so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs exceeded presidential authority.

The legal back-and-forth has created uncertainty over where trade policy currently stands.

“It’s absolutely another curveball thrown to businesses that are operating internationally,” said Michael Goldman, who oversees North American operations for CARU Containers, a global container distribution company.

Experts say the uncertainty over which tariffs are currently in effect could disrupt supply chains as goods enter the United States.