Trump clashes with supporters over calls to release Epstein investigation files

Calls are intensifying from lawmakers, including Republicans, for the Trump administration to release documents connected to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"My view is make public everything you can make public," said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

"I really think people deserve transparency on that and it's not wrong to continue to push for it and ask for it," said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

"I'd just like to see the files turned over," said Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.

These files pertain to investigations into Epstein, who was indicted in 2006 for soliciting prostitution and served jail time, but avoided federal charges under an agreement with prosecutors.

In July 2019, Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges. A month later, he was found dead in his jail cell, with investigators ruling the death a suicide.

During the 2024 campaign, President Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance and other allies, pushed for the disclosure of a so-called "client list" linked to the investigation. However, the Justice Department indicated in a memo last week that a "review revealed no incriminating client list" existed.

Despite previously suggesting the existence of such a list, Trump is now criticizing those demanding more information about the Epstein investigation, including many of his supporters.

"It's all been a big hoax," he said recently. "It's perpetrated by the Democrats, and some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net."

Additionally, the president expressed on social media, "Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bull****,' hook, line, and sinker."

