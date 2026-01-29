Trump 'border czar' Homan signals shift to targeted enforcement in Minnesota

Tom Homan, the Trump administration’s “border czar” now overseeing immigration enforcement in Minnesota, said federal agents will prioritize “public safety threats,” adding: “We are not surrendering the president’s mission.”

Homan described the approach as “targeted enforcement activities,” suggesting that the surge of immigration enforcement officers in the region could decline. Officials have said there are nearly 3,000 agents in the Twin Cities region involved in immigration enforcement. Homan said relaxing the surge hinges on cooperation with state and local officials.

"If we get these agreements in place, that means less agents on the street," he said. "More agents in the jail means less agents in the street. This is common sense cooperation that allows us to draw down on the number of people we have here. Yes, I said it. Draw down the number of people here because we have the efficiency and safety of the jails."

RELATED STORY | After Minneapolis shooting, Pretti family turns to lawyer from George Floyd case

Homan took charge of immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota days after Customs and Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino was reassigned following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti on Saturday. Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was killed during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis — the second fatal shooting involving federal agents in the city this month.

Homan said he spoke with local leaders, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. Homan said Ellison agreed to inform U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement when migrants with immigration detainers are released from county jails.

When asked if agents would still arrest migrants whose only alleged crime is being in the U.S. illegally, Homan would not rule it out.

RELATED STORY | Federal agents placed on standard leave following fatal shooting of Alex Pretti