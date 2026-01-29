ICE in America: Examining immigration enforcement in Minnesota and its impact

Federal immigration enforcement officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Border Patrol and other agencies have descended on cities across Minnesota, triggering weeks of protests and growing backlash from local communities.

President Donald Trump and the White House say the effort is focused on targeting criminals who are living in the U.S. illegally for deportation.

But the enforcement surge has also left two U.S. citizens dead. Renée Good was shot by an ICE officer on Jan. 7, and Alex Pretti was shot by federal agents on Jan. 24.

The operations have disrupted life in Minneapolis neighborhoods, affected local schools and fueled political fallout that now threatens a partial federal government shutdown as Democrats push back against the administration’s immigration policies.

In "ICE in America," Scripps News reporters on the ground in Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., listen to affected communities and their leaders, pressing for answers about what federal authorities are doing — and how those actions are impacting not only Minnesota, but the nation as a whole.