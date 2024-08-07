DNC Chair Jaime Harrison talks with Scripps News about the Harris-Walz ticket

Scripps News spoke with DNC Chair Jaime Harrison Tuesday about Kamala Harris' introduction of her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"Everybody understands that this election is so important. And they are so excited — so excited — about this ticket," Harrison said.

He added that Harris "had some of the biggest stars in the Democratic Party to choose from and she picked Tim Walz. He was a teacher, he was a coach, he's a veteran, congressman and governor. He's just an all around amazing guy. And what we saw on this stage tonight. He was Midwestern nice, but he was tough as nails. That's what [Harris] needs. Somebody who's going to be a good partner not only on the campaign trail but also governing as well."

"I think this is perfect combination," Harrison said. "Tim Walz believes in the Second Amendment and gun rights but also understands the importance of making sure we curb gun violence in this country. Tim Walz believes in making sure that our kids are fed, making sure that women can control their own bodies. Those to me aren't progressive or conservative things. It's where the American people are."

"This ticket is excited," Harrison added. "They're bringing a level of energy to not only the Democratic Party, but I think to American politics, that we don't see on the other side of the aisle. Their politics are a little weird right now and we are focused on protecting the freedoms of the American people. And this is the ticket to get that done."

