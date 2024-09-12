Taylor Swift drives nearly 406,000 clicks to voter registration site after Harris endorsement

Taylor Swift's call for people to register to vote has resonated with a lot of Americans.

A link provided by Swift Tuesday night that led to a government voter registration website after she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris got 405,999 views in the first 24 hours after her announcement, officials said.

This was a huge uptick for the vote.gov site. From Sept. 3-9, the website averaged about 30,000 visitors per day.

Google searches for "voter registration" also peaked Tuesday during the 11 p.m. ET hour, the same time Swift offered her endorsement. Searches for voter registration remained higher than usual on Wednesday.

On Wednesday at MTV's Video Music Awards, Swift once again urged fans to register to vote. She made her pitch while accepting a VMA for best collaboration for the song "Fortnight" with Post Malone.

"Thank you to MTV for giving me this opportunity to thank the fans for what you've done and the fact that this is a fan-voted award and you voted for this, I appreciate it so much," she said. "And if you're over 18, please register to vote. That is something else that is very important."

In the hours after Swift's endorsement, the Harris campaign sought to use her endorsement to fundraise, writing in a campaign email, "Will you join Taylor Swift in supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign? A donation of $25 -- or any amount that’s right for you -- is the best way to have an impact right now."