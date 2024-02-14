1 dead, 9 injured in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs victory rally

At least one person was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally.

Scripps News Kansas City reports that three of the injured are in critical condition, five are in serious condition and one person has non-life-threatening injuries.

Watch live coverage from Scripps News Kansas City

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the shooting near Union Station around 2 p.m. local time Wednesday. As the Chiefs wrapped up on stage during their celebratory rally, attendees quickly dispersed, and then ambulances were seen rushing to the scene along with officers who had their guns drawn.

Police said two people were detained immediately following the shooting.

KCPD asked the public to exit the scene as quickly and safely as possible. Those who parked in the Union Station garage were asked to stay clear of the area until first responders were cleared.

The child reunification station is located at the main entrance to Union Station, per KCPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

