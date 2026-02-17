Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson dies at 84 after battle with neurodegenerative disease

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson has died at age 84, months after going under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy, a neurodegenerative condition he was diagnosed with in 2024, his daughter Santita Jackson confirmed to the Associated Press.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said the 84-year-old has experienced symptoms of the disease for more than a decade. He was originally diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The condition often causes balance problems and difficulty aiming the eyes.

Jackson rose to national prominence in the 1960s advocating for racial equity, economic justice and voting rights, working closely with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Jackson twice ran for president, with his first campaign coming in 1984. His second campaign was more successful, as he came in second in the Democratic Party presidential primaries, winning 13 states. The 1988 contest featured several other future Democratic nominees, including Sens. Al Gore and Joe Biden.

Jackson's organization, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, was founded in 1971. He founded the organization in hopes of improving economic conditions for Black communities across the U.S and seeking protections for Black homeowners, workers and businesses.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition previously said that his son Yusef D. Jackson, who is the group's chief operating officer will continue to lead the organization.