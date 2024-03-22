Wienerschnitzel making its return to the Treasure Valley

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — Wienerschnitzel in Meridian opened its doors Friday morning, being the first location of three planned to be built in the Treasure Valley in over 40 years.



The fast food chain is planning on building three locations total in the Treasure Valley.

This is the first location in the State in over 40 years.

Seating is available inside and outside.

The site is on the corner of McMillan and Ten Mile.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

For the first time in over 40 years, the popular hot dog restaurant, Wienerschnitzel has popped up in the Treasure Valley. I'm your North Meridian neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, and I spoke to a few customers who showed up for opening day!

The drive-through was packed and a line out the door meant good business for the brand-new Weinerschnitzel location in Meridian on the corner of McMillan and Ten Mile.

"I'm just really excited to eat a chili cheese dog," said one smiling customer.

"Everyone should try it. It is the best. The best hot dog. Chili cheese dog" exclaimed another.

From a business standpoint, with so much population growth, bringing new or classic food stops to the Treasure Valley is a big jump at acclimating to the growth. But, for many customers in line, they were excited to unlock memories from the past.

"Its another option for reliving my childhood," explained a customer who was already digging in.

One customer said, "They were a real nostalgic food for me as a kid down in Utah."

"I've been waiting and waiting," said another in line.

"I'm going to go order 6 chili cheese dogs and I'm really excited about it," laughed one waiting guest.

Weinerschnitzel says that this is one of three planned locations in the Treasure Valley. Many customers are saying it's about time. I'm your North Meridian neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston Idaho News 6.