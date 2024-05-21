Watch Now
Watch a free movie in the park! Lineup announced for Sparklight Movie Night

Posted at 4:54 PM, May 21, 2024
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Summer is here and Settler's Park in Meridian is inviting families to enjoy some of the biggest movies of the last year under the stars and the best part is, it's free!

The movies will play every other week on Friday through the summer kicking off with The Little Mermaid (2023) on May 31. All movies start at dusk, with the screen set-up starting at 7:00 pm. There are activities in the park to keep you busy before your movie under the stars and a concessions stand selling movie snacks and treats.

Here's the full movie schedule for Sparklight Movie Night:

All children under 18 at the events must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Settler's Park will close at sunset (9:30 pm) and at that time, the

