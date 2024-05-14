The City of Meridian opens its first "Trailhub" for public access

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — Monday morning, the City of Meridian hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand-new Five Mile Creek Trailhub.



When you want to get your steps in, the heart of the residential Meridian might not be the first place you think of to exercise. But, this new trailhub might change your mind. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston near Five Mile Creek, where the city's first trailhub off Ten Mile Road is ready to welcome hikers, bikers, and dog walkers alike.

"I think it's a great place to park for everyone," said local Wagdi Bisharat.

Pedestrians like Bisharat have already been enjoying walking trails along Five Mile Creek. But now, there are new amenities improving access.

Meridian's Project Manager, Kim Warren explained, "I think there is more here than people know. This is a great place to start if you want to explore the system because there is a safe access point."

Monday morning the City of Meridian cut the ribbon at the entrance of the city's first trailhead.

"This is a good place for people who may not live close to pathways yet, to drive and access the system," said Warren.

Most people who use the current path, live in the surrounding neighborhoods. Now it's easier to access for others.

Bisharat continued, "Just get off the main road and it doesn't congest anything. Then you can just take the walkways around here. We have several miles."

But this mid-trail checkpoint is not the only addition. Part of the project included connecting previous pathways. Pedestrians can now get all the way to McDermott with around 8 miles of continuous pathway along the creek.

"They are keeping it well-maintained, it's nice. A lot of scenery when you are walking through. It's pretty good," finished Bisharat

Right now the trailhub offers over 20 designated parking spots and eventually project leaders tell me they plan to open restroom facilities as well.