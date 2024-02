NORTH MERIDIAN, Idaho — Update:

Idaho Power has sent and update to Idaho News 6 saying power in the area has now been restored.

If you have a power outage in your area, you can view the Idaho Power outage map online.

Original Story:

Idaho Power is reporting a power outage in Meridian, impacting 6,938 customers.

At this time, the cause of the outage is under investigation.

Idaho Power says a crew has been assigned to the event.

Estimated restoration of power is at 7:00 p.m.